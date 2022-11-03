PRINCETON — Janie M. Parrott, 74, of Princeton, formerly of Dawson Springs and Madisonville, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Princeton Nursing and Rehab in Princeton. Mrs. Parrott was born August 9, 1948, to the late Carlie Hopper and Betty Fisher Hopper. She worked for 25 years as a machine operator for both Enro and Ottenheimer Manufacturing. She attended the Ilsley Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Chris Carroll; four sisters, Maydean Hopper (Bob) Mills, Jo Christene Hopper (Thomas) Johnson, Thelma Sue Hopper (Johnny) German, and Brenda Hopper Bozell; one brother, Charles (Elizabeth) Hopper; a sister-in-law, Sandra Kay Hopper, and a brother-in-law, Ron Chester.
Mrs. Parrott is survived by her beloved husband, Danny Lee Parrott of Madisonville; two sons, Brad Carroll and Alan (Michelle) Carroll of Dawson Springs; two step-daughters, Vanessa Parrott Lagamba of Greensboro, North Carolina and Emily Parrott of Walnut Cove, North Carolina; two brothers, James Hopper of Madisonville and Don (Mary) Hopper of Dawson Springs; one sister, Judy Chester of Princeton; seven grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Bozell of Hopkinsville.
The funeral service for Janie M. Parrott will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 North Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Bo Jackson, Ron Chester, Jr., DeWayne German, Don Hopper, Billy LaGamba, and Brandon Vanhoy.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.