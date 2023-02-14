NEBO — Betsy Jane Dearing Bruce, 96, of Nebo, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was the daughter of the late Robert Marion Dearing and Dovie Lou (Egbert) Dearing and was born May 7, 1926, in Caldwell County. She married Thomas J. Bruce of Providence Nov. 3, 1942.
She was a retired beautician and a faithful member of Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Nebo, where she taught Sunday school for several years. She researched the history of Rose Creek following its establishment to the present. She gathered pictures of former pastors to display at the church. Additionally, she was a charter member of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society. She researched her own family ancestors and conducted research for others to find their ancestors.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas J. Bruce; three brothers, Robert Herschel, James Tilman, and Vernon Morris Dearing; and two sisters, Mary Alice Bruce Grisham and Monica “KoKo” (Lee) Oliver.
She is survived by her daughter, Cherry D. Mitchell; sister, Margaret Hannah Landrum; grandson, Hamilton L. Mitchell; granddaughter, Amy C. Mitchell; three great-grandchildren, Katharine Roberts, Joseph Mitchell, Gracie Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with the Rev. Greg Cain and Rev. Joy Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the Lance-Nicholas Cemetery in Caldwell County. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday for family and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Katharine Roberts, Rev. Gerald “Jerry” Oliver, Dr. David “Dusty” Oliver, Mike Dearing, Roger Hayes, and Joseph Peyton. Honorary pallbearers include Gracie Mitchell, Alice Parker, and Elizabeth Mitchell.
Expressions of sympathy are most appropriately made by making donations to the Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Donation envelopes will be available at Beshear Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
