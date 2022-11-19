Kevin Louis Offutt, 43, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence.
He was born April 1, 1979, in Madisonville to Marvin Offutt and Connie Young Offutt.
Kevin worked as a department manager at Lowes. He attended Praise Temple and you could always find him telling jokes or pulling pranks.
He is survived by his daughter, Alysia Offutt Benson of Madisonville; son, Elijah Offutt of Madisonville; father, Marvin (Donna) Offutt of Evansville, IN; mother, Connie Offutt of Lexington, KY; two grandchildren, Brennley and Asher Benson; and two sisters, Crystal Pleasant of Lexington and Stephanie (Wesley) Hutchinson of Greenville, KY.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Connie Childs officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson, KY.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Richards, Benjamin Travis, Wesley Hutchison, Chester Pleasant, John Thomas, and Teddy St. Claire.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.