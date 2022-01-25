Charles E. Elkins, 84, of Evansville, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Charles was born August 1, 1937 in Hopkins County, to the late Jacob Lee and Ruth (Sharber) Elkins. He retired after 35 years as a truck driver from Holland truck lines and was a strong, devoted 60-year member of Teamsters Local 215 and had served as Union Steward for many years. Charles was also an active member of Zion Lippe United Church of Christ, where he sang in the church choir. Charles was a 60-year member of Masonic Lodge No. 523 in White Plains, and the Past Master of the Lodge. He was also a Shriner and member of Hadi Temple, a member of the Northern Masonic Scottish Rite, the Owls, Eagles, Riverbend Association, Moose Lodge in Mt. Vernon, Indiana and the Keck Gonnerman Antique Club. Charles was also a very talented musician and sang and played in his band, The Country Boys. He performed music locally and across the tri-state for over 40 years, playing wedding receptions, anniversary parties, at the Owls and Eagles and in many churches for Sunday worship services.
Surviving Charles are his wife of over 64 years, Patricia (Ashby) Elkins; a daughter, Kelley (Gene) Esche; son, Blake (Stephanie) Elkins; sisters, Nell Ruth (Dearl) Bryant and Linda (Monty) Dionisio; brother, Carroll (Dorothy) Elkins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Johnny and Patsy Ashby; six grandchildren, Emiley (Darryl) Chamberlain, Katelyn (Luc) Heidenreich, Huntter Arguello, Zachary Elkins, Charles Blake Elkins and Corey Dossett and three great-grandchildren, Addyson and Claire Chamberlain and Regina Arguello.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Elkins in 2015.
Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin Street, where there will be a Masonic service held at 6 p.m. Friends may also visit with the family from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday at Zion Lippe UCC, 9000 Copperline Road E, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.
Funeral services for Charles will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Zion Lippe UCC, Rev. Jeff Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Lippe UCC Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark Browning, the entire staff of DaVita Dialysis on the westside, as well as the many others who helped Charles along his journey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lippe UCC, 9000 Copperline Road E, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.
Condolences may be made online at www.pier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.