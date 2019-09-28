Glenn Reynolds, 84, of Earlington, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Survivors includemultiple nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
