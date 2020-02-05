ERIN, Tenn. — Glenda A. Cotton, 75, of Erin, Tennessee, formerly of Eddyville, died at 8:08 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE in Erin, Tennessee. She was a member of Christ Tabernacle Church in Princeton and was preceded in death in 2010 by her husband, Fred Cotton. Her parents were Obie Estel and Ann Marie Oldham Clayton.
Survivors include three sons, Dwayne Cotton of Clarksville, Tennessee, Fred Marcus Cotton and wife, Cindy, of Dickson, Tenneessee, and Shane Cotton and wife, Tammy, of Crayne; two sisters, Doris E. Vandiver of Manitou and Marilyn C. Shepard (Richie) of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville and burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Old Eddyville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
