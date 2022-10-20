Brenda Campbell Arnold , 74, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her residence.
She was born December 5, 1947, in Madisonville, KY, to the late Rev. Marvin Wilbur Campbell and Hazel Bradshaw Campbell. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Curneal and Pat Curtis; brother, Leonard Campbell; nephew, Tojo Curneal, and son-in-law, Wesley Littlepage.
Mrs. Arnold owned and operated Good Shepherd Daycare. She loved to bake sweets, eating out, and loved kids, but especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Victory Church.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Arnold; two daughters, ChiChi (Donovan) Cullen of Madisonville and Vickie (Sam) Dickerson of Madisonville; son, Marcus (Cathy) Arnold of Manitou; two sisters, Norma (Dennis) Tapp of Madisonville and Carolyn Roden of Madisonville; two brothers, Herb Campbell of Madisonville and Jessie “Jaybird” (Theresa) Campbell of Manitou; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Kris Goodman and Rev. Herb Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Arnold, Donovan Cullen, Sam Dickerson, Brice Littlepage, Tabetha Arnold, and Chad Tarrants. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Littlepage, Tyshawn Hendrix, and Trayvin Hendrix.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Church. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
