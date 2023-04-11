Emma Kay Paris, 82, of Madisonville, formerly of Sturgis, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. She was born in Dekoven Jan. 23, 1941, to the late Thula May and Johnny Wright. She was a lifelong member of the Dekoven United Methodist Church where she and her family worshipped for much of her life. She married her high school sweetheart, Billy Lee Paris.
Kay was an honor graduate of Henderson Community College’s nursing program where she earned her associate of applied science degree in 1986. She worked as a proud and dedicated nurse for many years at Union County Methodist Hospital in a variety of departments as both an RN and LPN. She ended her career working in the area of infection control. In 1989, she earned the status of “Certified in Infection Control” from a rigorous training and certification exam. Her contributions to health care and her patients were impactful and important. She loved being challenged and would study and research what intrigued her. Nursing was her passion, and she was forever a nurse to her family and friends.
Kay enjoyed decorating her home and entertaining her family, especially at Christmas. She was a very thoughtful gift-giver and recognized the milestones and achievements of her family in significant and special ways. Her presence and support at all events and outings will be forever missed and never replaced.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Wright, Bobby Wright, and Sue Reigart.
She is survived by her children, Felecia (Brad) Johnson of Paducah, Karla (Steve) Clark of Gilbertsville, and Michael (Jeanette) Paris of Madisonville; her grandchildren, Mallory (Kevin) McEwan, Chelsey (Corbin) Hawks, Misty (Alex) Cunningham, Michaela (Jody) Shelton, Emily Paris, Madison Paris, and Lucas Paris; her great-grandchildren, Crosby Hawks, Cameron McEwan, Stella Cunningham, and Ivory Kay Shelton; her brother-in-law, Charlie Bob (Gwen) Paris; her sister-in-law, Jane Hall; along with many nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service and celebration of life will take place.
Condolences may be made on the Whitsell Funeral Home, Sturgis webpage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.