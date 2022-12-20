Nelda Jean Keown, 84, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Madisonville to the late Minnie Eddie Proctor Devine and Willie Henry Devine. Nelda was one of 12 children whom she assisted in raising. Many knew her from her work at Baker and Hickman and The Vogue in Madisonville. Those who knew her knew she never met a stranger and those that she met, she considered a friend and part of her family.
She loved baking and cooking and enjoyed sharing her special dishes with her friends and family. Nelda was a founding member of a local Canasta card club for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Keown; son, Timothy Franklin Johnson; sisters, Zelma Fitch and Mildred Joyce Branson; and brothers, William Devine, Billy Devine, James Devine, Larry Devine, and David Devine.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen (Mark) Hober of Madisonville and Kimberly (David) Dugger of Evansville, Indiana; sisters, Judy (Donnie) Carroll, Lynda Devine, and Sandra (John) Dickerson, all of Madisonville; brother, Bobby Devine of Madisonville; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Kyle Johnson, Shannon Johnson, Rachael Gullette, Lauren Morefield, Maddie Stanek, Allie Johnson, and Allie Hober; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with her daughters giving the eulogy. A private burial at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
