Clifford Eugene Jay, of Earlington, was born Oct. 6, 1953, to the late Arthur Jay and Vera Johnson. He departed his earthly home for his eternal home Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Cliff attended Earlington High School and received his GED in San Marcos, Texas. He attended the Hopkinsville College of the Bible. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War and still carried himself with that military bearing. He often strutted around town, and many have commented how they have missed seeing him walking. Cliff served as former chaplain of the Earlington VFW Post 2 for a number of years and would sing at the Memorial Day Service.
In addition to his dad, Cliff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Corene and LeRoy Johnson and Virginia Sanders.
Cliff is survived by his mother, Vera Johnson of Earlington; sons Terrell (Lynnetta) Jay of Swansea, Illinois, Bobby Madison of Belleville, Illinois, Adrian Jay of Seattle, Washington and Dewayne Jay of Earlington; brothers Durand Jay and Stanley Jay of Earlington, Marshall Jay of Louisville; Tony (Sherdina) Foster of Columbus, Ohio; Dana (Dana) Johnson of Madisonville and Steven Johnson, Jacksonville, Florida; sisters Katrina (Kerry) Scott and Sherri Foster of Madisonville, Yolanda Robinson of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Monica Johnson of Earlington and Sandra (Mark) McFarland of Owensboro; uncles Leroy Johnson and Lewis Johnson of Columbus, Georgia, Earnest Jay Jr. Goose Creek of South Carolina; aunts Darlene (Nate) Jones of Louisville; grandchildren Mitchell, Olivia, Anndyliah, Daesja, Darius and Kenny; one great-grandchild, Tylan; along with nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Church in Earlington. Visitation starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
