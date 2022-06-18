Peggy LaMure, 86, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born July 25, 1935 in Festus, MO to the late Herbert Eisenbeis and Bessie Seibert Eisenbeis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Dale LaMure; brother, Jim Eisenbeis; and grandson, Michael Ashby LaMure.
Peggy was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was married to her husband, John, for over 61 years. She enjoyed her flower garden and the beach, where she liked to hunt for sea shells. Most of all, she loved her family.
She is survived by her children; Connie (Steve) Armstrong of Mt. Juliet, TN; Mark (Cindi) LaMure of Corydon, IN, Mike (Kelly) LaMure of Murfreesboro, TN, John A. (Cindy) LaMure of Hanson, KY, and Karen (Tom) Carter of Crestwood, KY; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Beverly (Arvin) Beckmann; brother, Dick (Donna) Eisenbeis; and sister-in-law, Carol Eisenbeis.
Funeral mass will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 20, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:15 P.M. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Ashby LaMure Memorial Fund c/o Pinnacle Financial Partners at 114 W. College St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130, or Venmo (@Michael-LaMure-Memorial-Fund)
The LaMure family would like to extend their gratitude for the love and care provided by the staff of Dawson Springs Health and Rehab while she was there.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
