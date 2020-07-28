Charles William Burden, 82, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born in McLean County, on Feb. 20, 1938, to the late William and Verta Burden.
Mr. Burden was a member of First Assembly of God in Madisonville, and had retired as a coalminer from Andalex Coal Company. He played golf and enjoyed working on golf clubs, and he liked UK Basketball. Mr. Burden loved his grandchildren and loved to laugh and joke around.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Gus Burden, Alice Monhollon, Vickie Stone, JoAnn Dockery, and Gloria Dean Burden.
Mr. Burden is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lois Ann Burden; his four children, Vanessa Guyette and her husband, William, of Bowling Green, William Burden and his wife, Donna, of Dalton, Melissa Miller and her husband, Gregory, of Nebo, and Sherri Burden of Madisonville; one sister-in-law, Jean Burden; one brother-in-law, Pat Dockery; 10 grandchildren: Christopher Martin, Andrew Burden, Robert Martin, Carisa Castleberry, Joshua Thompson, Stephen Dexter, Justin Thompson, Ashley Burden, Aubree Dexter, and Austin Burden; 11 great grandchildren, Emma Martin, Ryan Martin, Mylie Thompson, Grace Dunning, Braiden Thompson, Abigail Thompson, Trevor Castleberry, Lydia Dexter, Sophie Castleberry, Camden Martin, and Declan Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at First Assembly of God in Madisonville, with Jeff Todd officiating and Mitch Cotton and William Burden assisting and burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be on 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Assembly of God in Madisonville.
In accordance with the order by the governor and at the request of the family, please wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Burden’s grandsons.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Assembly of God Mission Department.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
