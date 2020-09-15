Lisa Elaine Whitledge, 63, of Clay, passed away at Ridgewood Terrace, in Madisonville.
Lisa was retired from nursing after many years. She was a lifetime member of Webb Memorial United Methodist Church in Clay.
Survivors include her daughter, Caroline Royalty; her son, DeWayne Whitledge; her mother, Linda Clark; and a sister, Sandra McKeehan.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Webb Memorial United Methodist Church in Clay. Burial: New Clay Cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contribution: Molly’s Mutts Animal Rescue.
