Bradley Wayne Dunning, 32, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Hopkinsville. He was a general laborer and of the Christian faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Serenity Paige Dunning; two brothers, Willie Dunning, and Bryan Dunning; one sister, Cassie Mattingly; his father, Raymond Earl Dunning; and a maternal grandfather, William Mattingly.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Greenwood Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing is required.
