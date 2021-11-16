Margaret Elizabeth “Betty” Allen, 93, of White Plains passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. Born December 31, 1927, to the late Ed and Margie (Slaton) Cunningham. She was a life long member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church. She spent many years volunteering at Baptist Health Hospital. She was an avid and enthusiastic UK Wildcats fan.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harlan Allen; grandson, Rich Allen; and brother, John Cunningham.
Survived by her sons, Ken (Teresa) Allen, of White Plains, Craig (Donna) Allen, of Hopkinsville and Walton (Patti) Allen, of Hawesville; five grandchildren, Kenny (Candy) Allen, Jeff (Debbie) Allen, Sarah (Tom) Flynn, Monica Allen and Brett (Kara) Allen; four great-grandchildren, Tyler (Amanda) Allen, Zack Allen, Matthew Flynn and Emma Flynn; three great-great-grandchildren, Sophie, Skyler and Evelyn Allen.
Service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Lipford and Bro. Tyler Allen officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Pallbearers will be Jeff Allen, Kenny Allen, Brett Allen, Tyler Allen, Zack Allen and Tom Flynn. Honorary pallbearers will be Skyler Allen and Matthew Flynn.
Memorial contribution: Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 285 Concord Church Road, White Plains, KY 42464 or Concord Cemetery Fund, 5248 White Plains Road, White Plains, KY 42464.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
