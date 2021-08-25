EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sherry Lynn Barnes Woolfolk, 52, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Friday Aug. 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Madisonville on Aug. 10, 1969, to the late Geneva Drake Barnes and Jerry Wayne Barnes. She enjoyed drawing, coloring, cooking and fishing. She also loved to read, photography and scrapbooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley F. Virge; and her godfather, Larry J. Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Woolfolk; daughters Turrissa D. Cook and Turessa L. Cook, both of Evansville, Indiana; stepdaughter Tamarah Clements of Fort Pierce, Florida; godmother Betty Jones of Madisonville; sisters Betty Hathaway of Madisonville and Candy Barnes of Kentucky; brothers Barry Barnes, Ricky Barnes and Chris Barnes; grandchildren Tressayia, Tressalynn, Ta’Niya and Aaliyah; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the Rev. Keith Hopson officiating. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are O’Ryan Underwood, Randy Smith, JaModko Humphries, Jason Virge, JaVonte Rodgers and Mike Bryant.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.