ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA — Robison “Rob” Jay Baker, 60, formerly of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in his home in Rocky Mount, North Carolina Monday, May 15, 2023.
Rob was born April 30, 1963, in Madisonville to the late Ruth Baker and Clarence Baker. He graduated from North Hopkins High School and studied at Madisonville Community College before transferring to the University of Southern Indiana. In 2010, he received his master of business administration degree from Murray State University. He was an accomplished healthcare administrator having worked for RMC/Trover Foundation as a patient financial services manager, occupational medicine manager, and director of practice management operations. In North Carolina, he worked for Wake Med, Lifepoint, and Duke Health. For the past four years, Rob was the healthcare administrator for Duke Primary Care in Henderson, North Carolina. Rob’s staff adored and loved him. They described him as a jovial person who always was there to talk or listen.
Rob was full of life and had truly meaningful friendships that started in grade school on his first cookie break! His friendships were a huge part of his life. There are too many to name but two in particular were very special. Ruby and Missy weren’t just friends but chosen family.
Rob not only collected friends but also all kinds of things. He had collections of Fiesta Ware, teapots, antiques, and artwork from every corner of the country. Rob loved auctions and automobiles.
He was bright, humorous, caring, thoughtful, and one-of-a-kind. To have known him was to love him. You will be missed tremendously Rob Baker!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Riggs and Janice Winstead.
He left behind his loving husband, Michael Morris; beloved dog, Bambam; stepsons, Tim Morris, Daniel Morris, and Tyler Morris, along with their wives and children; siblings, Linda Nix of Benton and Tom Baker, Joan Legate, and Connie (James) Springfield, all of Madisonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 23 Sunset Road in Hanson. Please come celebrate Rob’s life and the memories he left with us.
Carlisle Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, North Carolina was entrusted with care.
