Royce Scisney, 53, born to Royce Yancey and Ruby (Scisney) Hendrix, departed this life Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Royce enjoyed life and especially while spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, music, dancing, cooking and singing. He loved baseball, and his favorite team was the Louisville Cardinals. His hobby was collecting baseball cards.
He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Ruby and Herbert Hendrix; and brothers Leo Scisney and Jeffery Scisney.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife Eunice Scisney; father and stepmother Royce and Martha Yancey of Hecla; children Deyonte (Alysia) Adams of Owensboro and Royce Scisney of Madisonville; stepchildren Donnie (Stephanie) Thomas, Shantisa Forrest, Ayanna Thomas and Asha Thomas; sisters Shirley Minor of Madisonville, Ronalyn (Bruce) Willliams of Earlington, Deborah (Jeff) McWhorter and Nicole Black of Louisville; brothers Tony (Nadine) Scisney, Ricky Scisney of Earlington, Kenneth (Mary) Yancey, Royce Black and Michael Black; grandchildren Royce Scisney, Jael Scisney and Aderyn Adams; and a host of step-grandchildren, relatives and childhood friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Earlington. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Mason and Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
