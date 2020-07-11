Kathy Renae Hall, 56, of Madisonville, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, July 9, 2020 at her residence.
She was born November 16, 1963 to the late Y.L. and Cynthia June Tolliver Knight.
Kathy was of the Presbyterian Faith. She lived for her kids and grandkids and never met a stranger. She had a contagious smile and loving heart. She worked for 26 years at Select Furniture.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, David B. Hall; two daughters, Kodie (Brian) Taliaferro and Chelsea Hall of Madisonville; two sons, David Austin Hall of Madisonville and Brandon Taylor (Chelsea) Hall of Louisville, KY; one sister, Shannon (Perry) Utley; four brothers, Steve Knight of Madisonville, Darrell Knight of Madisonville, Barry Knight of Madisonville, Tim (Laura) Knight of Sparta, IL; two grandchildren, Jayce Hall and Jayden Hall; one niece and several nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Kim Hudson and Rev. Jim McMurtrie. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. Monday until the service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Austin Hall, Taylor Hall, Brian Taliaferro, Donald Simpson, Ethan Utley, and Dalton Utley. Honorary pallbearers will Nick Utley, Derrick Knight, and Zach Barton.
