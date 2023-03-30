Mary Frances Ellis, 75, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born May 7, 1947 in Dyss, AR, to the late Dewey Albert and Mildred Irene Vance. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Daniel Lynn Ellis and Glen Allen Ellis.
Mary’s art, in all its forms, brought joy to those around her. Her love for painting, coloring, and drawing was well known. Mary’s passion for creativity extended beyond painting and drawing, as she also enjoyed crocheting blankets and solving crosswords. She also had a love for camping. Mary’s friends and family often joked that she even enjoyed doing yardwork.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Allen Ellis of Madisonville, KY; grandchildren, Meleigh Ellis of Madisonville, Dustin Ellis of Nortonville, KY and Valerie Walls of Arizona; sister, Robbie Gurien of Jonesboro, AR; and three great grandchildren, Kaden Wilkerson, Gabriel Walls, and Zeke Walls.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 31, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Partin officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Grapevine Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
