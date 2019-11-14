Shirley A. Vaughn, 72, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. She was born in Ilsley on Aug. 20, 1947, to the late Joseph E. Lantrip and Ethel Messamore Lantrip. Mrs. Vaughn had attended Dunn's Baptist Church in Dawson Springs, had worked as a CNA at local nursing homes and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, William Vaughn of Dawson Springs; four children, Donna Earl of St. Charles, Mona Pettus of Hopkinsville, Amy Franklin of St. Charles and Rodney Vaughn of Crofton; two sisters, Dorothy Orton of Madisonville and Mary Agnes Keys of Georgia; one brother, Jimmy Wayne Lantrip of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Donnie Howton officiating, and burial to follow at McNeely Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Paul Earl, Austin Franklin, Darryl Pettus, Brett Vaughn, Brad Franklin and Dontae Pettus.
Food donations should be delivered to the St. Charles Community Center, 6209 Nortonville Rd., St. Charles, KY 42453.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
