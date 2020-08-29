Charles W. Gunn, 85, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Linda E. White Hospice House.
Charles was born April 19, 1935, in Paducah to Jasper W. and Pinky F. (Brothers) Gunn. He graduated from Northville High School in 1953. Charles met the love of his life, Patricia (Moore) Gunn, and was married on Feb. 22, 1958. He was employed at Arkla Industries for 26 years and later worked at Sterling Boiler and Mechanical, where he retired after 16 years. Charles served in the Army and was a retired veteran. He was also a deacon at North East Park Baptist Church, where he was a faithful member. Charles enjoyed spending his time with his family, watching UK basketball, going to grandkids’ sporting events and reading the Bible.
Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia (Moore) Gunn; son, Roger Gunn; daughters, Tammy Sutton and Kristi Jones; sister, Shirley Clayton (Billy); brother, John Gunn (Jo); and grandchildren, Erika Sutton, Chelsea Sutton and Chris Sutton.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Naomi Martin and Leona Crunk.
Funeral services were held Aug. 18 at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — A Family Tradition Funeral Home (5330 Washington Avenue), with Pastor Steve Taylor officiating. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Linda E. White Hospice Center for providing comfort for Charles and his family.
Memorial contributions may still be made to: North East Park Baptist Church at 1215 North Boeke Road, Evansville, IN 47711; and Linda E. White Hospice House at 611 Harriet Street, Evansville, IN 47710.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
