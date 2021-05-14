Deborah Sue Smith, 59, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
Debbie was born January 21, 1962 to the James Harrell and the late Elizabeth Teague Harrell.
She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Sebree.
She is survived by two daughters, Tabitha (Donnie) Hamilton of Madisonville and Elizabeth Diaz of Madisonville; father, James Harrell of Madisonville; two sisters, Jennifer (Jimmy) Todd of Madisonville and Amanda Lee of Gulf Shores, AL; two brothers, James (Anne) Harrell, Jr. of Madisonville and Jon (Stacy) Harrell of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Jayda Smith, Kayden Smith, Areli Diaz, and Jericka Diaz.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Kerry Smith officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
