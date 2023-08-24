EARLINGTON — Donna Renea Green, 73, of Earlington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Tristar Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born July 17, 1950, to the late Virgil Dixon Williams and the late Birchie (Davis) Willams Edmiston. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Mortons Gap. She worked for many years in housekeeping for RMC. Donna enjoyed her time scrapbooking. She had a plan for each photo and loved having her memories in a book as a keepsake. Time spent spoiling her grandchildren was her favorite. Family was her joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Augustus W. Edmiston; son, Tony McPherson; and sister, Twyla (Jimmy) Lear.
Survived by her husband of 34 years, Scott Green; two daughters, Stacy (Stan) Howard of White Plains and Cindy (Philip) Clark of White Plains; six granddaughters, Brittney (Cassie Thomas) McPherson, Elizabeth (Robert) Carlton, Arika (Brandon) Shelton, Becca (Brandon) Cunningham, Devin (Jake) Holt, and Felicia Howard; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Garden in Madisonville. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
