Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Coffman, 64, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born June 26, 1955 in Madisonville to the late Woodrow and Eula Mae (Fowler) Coffman. He was a retired Engineering Tech for the Kentucky Department of Transportation. Kenny was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson, KY. He loved gospel music and was one of the biggest Big Blue fans UK ever had.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Joy (Smith) Coffman; two sons, Travis Coffman and Brad (Angela) Coffman of Beaver Dam, KY; five adored grandchildren, Kenzie, Dylan, Khloe, Reagan and Larkyn. Other survivors include five brothers, Steve (Phyllis) Coffman of Louisville, KY, John (Rosemary) Coffman of Louisville, Don (Sue) Coffman of Sebree, KY, Danny (Cindy) Coffman of Hanson, Rusty (Roberta) Coffman of Hanson; many adored nieces and nephews, as well as, great nieces and nephews; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jo-Ann and John F. Smith; brother-in-law, Jay (Marian) Smith; and sister-in-law, Jonna (Larry) Gish.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Brother Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. Thursday and from 10 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John Coffman, Jr., Don Coffman Jr., Carroll Coffman, Woody Coffman, Eric Coffman, Jericho Smith, and Jacob Kittinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Olive Branch General Baptist Church. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.