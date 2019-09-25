Maurice Coleman Franklin, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born July 8, 1943, in Madisonville to the late Gladys Vincent Franklin and Owen Ray Franklin. Maurice was formerly a coal miner at Island Creek Coal Company Providence 1. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting guns. Maurice was of the non-denominational faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, J.D. Franklin and Mangrum Franklin.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Connie Franklin; daughters Marcella Bruce of Conway, Arkansas and Tamberly Franklin and Stephanie Rodgers, both of Madisonville; stepsons Jimmy Lee Armour Jr. of Cleaton and William "Joey" (Dana) Armour of Madisonville; stepdaughter Christina (Brad) Groves of Central City; brother Malcolm (Janice) Franklin of Madisonville; sister Lomelda (Norman) Lynn of Beulah; brothers Austin "Gene" Franklin of Dawson Springs and Wendell Franklin of Princeton; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bill Denk and Eunice Ladwig officiating, and the eulogy will be given by his daughter, Christina Groves. Burial to follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Donald Rainwater, Tim Banker, Jerry Flash, Eric Jennings, Jim Claggett and Tony Gary.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.