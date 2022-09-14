Michael Myers Tomblinson, 72 of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Hendersonville, TN.
He was born December 14, 1949, in Madisonville, KY, to the late Ben Tomblinson and Jeane Myers Tomblinson.
Michael owned and operated R&D Electric until his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Madisonville where he served on the Vestry. Michael served on the boards of Morning Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts Eagle Review, the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation, and the Hopkins County YMCA. He spent time volunteering at Baptist Health Deaconess for many years. Michael loved all things Madisonville and was generous beyond imagination.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Ray Tomblinson; son, Jacob (Candice) Tomblinson of Hendersonville, TN; brother, Ben E. (Becky) Tomblinson of Bowling Green, KY; two grandchildren, Rylie Paige Tomblinson and Reece Duncan Tomblinson; uncle, Tom Myers of Madisonville; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 163 N. Main St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
