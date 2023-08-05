WHITE PLAINS — Rosie June Littlepage, 86, of White Plains, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born in Beech Creek May 26, 1937, to the late Brownie and Euvie Robinson. She was a member of Gospel Light Holiness Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ishmael Littlepage, and two children, Louise Daniel Littlepage and John Allen Littlepage.
She is survived by her four children, Clifton (Kathy) Littlepage of White Plains, David (Misty) Littlepage of Central City, John Henry (Pam) Littlepage of White Plains, and Adam Littlepage of White Plains; one sister, Mary Cobb of Nortonville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Darel Gates officiating with the burial to follow in Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
