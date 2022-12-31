Bailey Jean Mullen-Parks, 35, passed away on Monday, December 12th, 2022 from an unexpected heart attack.
Bailey is survived by her loving husband Christopher Lee Parks and her two daughters, Adeline Karleigh Parks and Charlotte Leigh Parks of Hendersonville, TN. A mother & father in law — Wanda and Rodney Parks of Madisonville, KY. Brother in law, Adam Parks of Smithfield, KY. Nephews, Timmy, Ben, and Henry Parks of Crestview, KY. She is also survived by aunts and uncles including — Paula Littlepage, Patricia Bright, Dave Mullen, Malcom and Sherry Mullen, Dwain and Bonnie Mullen, and Rick and Marcia Mullen. Bailey is also survived by several cousins, friends and coworkers.
Bailey is preceded in death by her mother — Mrs. Karla Littlepage-Mullen, sister — Erin Jo Mullen, and father Daniel Lee Mullen.
Bailey was born to the late Dan and Karla Mullen on February 13, 1987. Bailey graduated from Morehead State University with a Bachelors of Science in Geology and Earth Sciences and was a beloved member of the Delta Zeta sorority. Over the past 13 years she worked in both the public and private sectors as a diversified geologic and environmental professional in both Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee. She married the love of her life Chris on December 13th, 2014 and they welcomed their beautiful daughters into the world on February 16th, 2016 (Adeline) and April 22nd, 2022 (Charlotte).
Bailey was a devoted mother and wife. She loved nothing more than spending quality time with her family. From family vacations to outings to the movies, it was her greatest joy to see them happy and smiling. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all that knew her.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1PM CST on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonvile, KY.
Barnett Strother Funeral Home is located at 2285 N Main St, Madisonville, KY 42431.
