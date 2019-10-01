Emmalynn GraceEli, infant, of Madisonville,died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Survivors include her parents, Cade and Sherrie Book Eli; brothers Joseph Harlan Eli and Oliver Joel Eli; and grandparents Lawrence and Teresa Book and Scott Eli and Dewan Smith.
Service: 2: p.m. Tuesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Visitation: After noon Tuesday.
Memorial contribution: Ronald McDonald House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.