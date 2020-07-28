James Richard “Jim” Bowles, 78, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Friday July 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1942 in Anton, KY to the late Richard Elmo Bowles and Thelma Jackson Bowles. He was also preceded in death by one brother, David Bowles; one son, Jon Bowles; and one grandson, Mark DeNardis.
Jim worked at Bellsouth Phone Company. He loved music and hanging out at restaurants. He was very active in the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Bowles; one daughter, Mary Jane (Tony) Buchanan; two sons, Jerry (Connie) Bowles of Madisonville and Jamie Bowles of Nashville, TN; one brother, Donald (Betty) Bowles of Hanson, KY; five plus grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Drakesboro, KY.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
