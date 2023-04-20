MADISONVILLE — Betty June Crick, 82, of Madisonville, died Monday, April 17, 2023. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: sons, Ronnie (Debbie) Crick, Jimmy (Melinda) Crick, and John (Paula) Crick; daughter, Sandra (James) Seaborn; and sister, Maggie Phelps.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Friendship Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
