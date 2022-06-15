Freda Cheryl Hedges Conrad, 54, of Madisonville went to join her loved ones in her eternal home Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Freda was born Friday, August 4, 1967, in Augsburg, Germany to Clifford O’Neal and the late Shirley Ann Haley Hedges. Freda grew up as one of two biological children in her parents’ foster home, assisting over 500 children in the 40 years that they fostered.
Freda graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School in 1985. She completed her bachelor’s of science degree and received a teaching degree from Brescia College in 1989 and earned her master’s degree from Murray State University in 1993. Freda taught special education in both Hopkins County and Muhlenberg County schools. She received the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and was certified with the Exceptional Needs Birth to 21 certification in 2000. Freda retired from teaching in May 2016.
She was a member of Grapevine Missionary Baptist Church for 30 years and was currently a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a music leader since April 2000. Freda enjoyed singing and released an album in April 2021. She also enjoyed cleaning cars for car shows, but her greatest joy and love were her children.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Wayne Woodall.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Kirk Alan Conrad; father, Clifford O’Neal Hedges; daughters, twins, Courtney and Catherine Conrad, Channing Dee Conrad, and Candace Gale Conrad; sons, Chaz Alan (Chelsea) Conrad and Cruiz Samuel Conrad; brothers, Cory Hedges, Cody Hedges, Shaun P. Thurby, and Anthony Williams; and her sisters, Alice Wilson, Rita G. Hedges, Brittany Duncan, and Millie Hedges.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1213 Rosecreek Rd., Madisonville, with Pastor Neil Kolodey and Bro. Shaun Thurby officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
