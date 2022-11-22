Ronald “Ron” Nelson Tuggle, 80, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville surrounded by his family.
He was born February 3, 1942, in Trigg County to the late Mavis and Joseph “Joe” Tuggle. He was the youngest child and came from a large family with five brothers and two sisters. Ron followed in his brother’s footsteps and joined the military after high school. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he served four years. He retired from G.E. in Madisonville where he worked in management. Ron enjoyed traveling. His favorite place to go was his nephew’s place in Florida with usually a family reunion taking place. He was the favorite uncle. Ron was a big Kentucky Wildcat fan and loved watching every game they played. He was of the Christian faith. Ron was a kind and generous man and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Cary McCain Shaw; three brothers; two sisters; and sisters-in-law, Sarah Tuggle and Wilma Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda McClain of Madisonville; sister-in-law, Cathy (Terry) Brown; brothers, Gary Tuggle and Abner Tuggle, both of Hopkinsville; son-in-law, Gary Shaw; nephew, Chase Brown; along with several other nieces and nephews. He had a special little buddy, four-year-old Kai Brown, who called him Poppaw, always saying, “Good Morning Poppaw” when he came to visit and spend the day.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Rev. Deborah Slaton officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to the Joseph Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413.
