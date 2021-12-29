Margaret Ann Lamb, 89, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Tradewater Health & Rehab in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Lamb was born Sept. 7, 1932, to the late Walter Poole and Gertrude Parker Poole. She worked for many years at Ottenheimer Manufacturing and was a foster grandparent at Outwood. Mrs. Lamb was a member of Dayspring Assembly of God in Dawson Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jackie Lamb; a son, Robert Aaron; a brother, Milton Poole; and a great-grandchild, Brice Young.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Neda Adams of Dawson Springs; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Jack and Sherry Lamb of Virginia; three grandchildren, Leann (Steven) Giese, Jason (Erin) Adams and Kelly Aaron; a step-granddaughter, Jessica Lamb; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Margaret Ann Lamb will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. at Shyflat Cemetery in Christian County with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial is to follow.
Mrs. Lamb’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
