Violet Craft Peter, 93, died on March 13, 2022, peacefully at home.
Born in Akron, Ohio on December 8, 1928, Violet resided in Madisonville, until she moved to Louisville, where she met and married her loving husband, C. Robert Peter, Jr. She was a homemaker who enjoyed family, bowling, golf, and bridge. Violet taught a Sunday school class at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church and was a volunteer at Norton Hospital for over 25 years, where she served on the Norton Women’s Board.
Violet is preceded in death by her parents, Mrs. Hattie (Miller) and Mr. William Benton Craft, Sr., brother, William Craft, Jr.; sister, Devorah Davis; husband, C. Robert Peter, Jr.; daughter, Valerie Joan Cullen; daughter, Janet Peter Sommer; daughter, Barbara Peter Girdler; and companion, Robert Nichols.
She is survived by her sons, Terrell Maurice Cartwright (Rita) and William Benton “Ben” Peter (Amy); daughter, Jennifer Peter Hughes (William); 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Homewatch Caregivers and Hosparus Health of Louisville for their support and loving care.
Memorial service was held March 17 at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Ln. Louisville, Kentucky.
Memorials gifts in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
