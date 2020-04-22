United States Air Force veteran John “Doug” Woods, 90, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Health & Rehabilitation in Madisonville.
He was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Richmond to the late Viola Foster Woods and John Dabney Woods. He was a graduate of Madison County High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. Doug retired from Atmos Energy after more than 40 years and was an umpire for the Little League baseball games in Madisonville. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 6, where he served on many committees, including finance officer for many years, and was a member of the Elks Lodge. He attended Hall Street Apostolic Church. Doug was an avid bowler and golfer. He was lovingly known as Grandpa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Freda Woods; and several sisters.
Survivors include his daughters, Debra (Tondra) Daugherty and Pamela Ivy, both of Madisonville; granddaughter Tifani (Dustin) Daugherty Morgan of Beechmont; grandsons Kevin Perkins and his fiancee, Crystal, of Henderson, Joseph (Olivia) Ivy of Hanson and Dylan Daugherty of Baltimore; great-grandsons Hudson Morgan of Beechmont and twins Asher and Grayson Ivy of Hanson; and his great-granddaughter, Alison Morgan of Beechmont.
A private graveside service will be held for Doug and his wife, Freda, on Wednesday at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville with the Rev. Bobby Todd officiating and the Rev. Dustin Lee assisting. A military honors service will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
