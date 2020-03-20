Pamela Faye Abbott, 63, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, March 18, 2020, at her residence. She worked as a secretary for Rice Supply and was a member of the Gilland Ridge General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Lee “Bobby” Abbott; her mother, Joyce Dean Dillingham Robinson; daughters Cassie Hall, Christy Denton and Jenny McKinney; and sisters Judy Vanderveer, Teresa Gunn, Vicky Ausenbaugh and Lana Nosbusch.
There will be a private memorial service and burial for immediate family only with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
