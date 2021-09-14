Herman Michael Ferguson, 64, of Dawson Springs, died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at his residence.
Survivors include a daughter, Cassandra Gail Ferguson Combs; a son, Jeremy Michael Ferguson; four sisters, Paulette Akin, Pamela Ferguson, Tammy Ferguson Newberry and Darla Ferguson Holt; two brothers, the Rev. Mitchell Ferguson and Mark Ferguson.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: From 12 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs.
Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
