Lewis Clifton Cain, 78, of Nebo, KY passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville, KY.
He was born February 18, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Lewis Melton and Bonnie Hart Cain.
Lewis worked at Pleasant Excavating, where he ran a bulldozer. He also worked at various coal mines in the area throughout his life. He was a member of Soul’s Harbor Baptist Church and served the Lord as a Deacon for many years. He was selfless and truly led by example. His life is a reflection of his faith, values, and his unconditional love for others.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dinah Jones Cain of Nebo; two children, Chris (Jade) Cain of Nebo and Dana Cain of Nebo; four grandchildren, Erin, Ethan, Finlee, and Sutton Cain, all of Nebo; brother, Alfred (Ann) Cain of Nebo; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at this time due to rising COVID cases. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Kentucky Veterans Center at 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson KY 42413.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
