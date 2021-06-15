Helen Ball, 77, of Hanson, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1943, in Greenville, to the late Vadie Greenwood Jones and Carly Edward “C.E.” Jones. Helen retired from SuperX in Madisonville. She enjoyed crafts, quilting, gardening, sewing and loved caring for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed, by many of her family and her friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Wendell Ball; daughter, Missi (Jerry) Pyle, of Madisonville; son, Mike (Deana) Ball, of Hanson; brother, C.T. Jones, of Madisonville; grandchildren, Joslyn (Jason) Thompson and Kelly Ball; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Ariel and Alezea Thompson, Jayden, Riley and Ethan Rogers, Nevaeh Reynolds and Mason Lingeman; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jason Thompson, Tim Jones, Donnie Jones, Andrew Horton, Vincent Iannino and Tony Iannino. Honorary pallbearers are Skylerr Armstrong and Clay Jones.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
