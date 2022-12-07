BOWLING GREEN — Norma Jean Layson, 92, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Christian Health Center in Bowling Green.
Jean and her husband lived in Madisonville for many years, where her husband had a dental practice. After her husband’s retirement, they returned to Bowling Green, where they were faithful members of the Broadway United Methodist Church. Jean enjoyed the challenge of a good puzzle, jigsaw or word search, and was a skilled seamstress and quilter.
Survivors include daughter, Cheryl Peters (Edwin) of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter, Peggy White (Douglas) of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Kenneth Miller of Bowling Green; and step-grandson, Charlie (Heather) Peters of Knoxville, Tennessee.
The family will gather for a brief service at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, followed by burial in the Fairview Cemetery No. 2.
