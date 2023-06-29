PROVIDENCE — Antha M. Prow, 99, of Providence, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Prow was born in Ballard County Oct. 30, 1923, the daughter of the late Mr. Terry Andrew Pugh and Mrs. Gertie Lee Barnes Pugh. Mrs. Prow was the matriarch of the Prow family, a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, and past member of the Pleasant Valley Homemakers Club. Her hobbies included bowling, fishing, gardening, cooking for her family, quilting, and playing cards, but she enjoyed spending time with her family most of all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E.O. “Jack” Prow, July 6, 2001, and her son, Richard Earl Prow, in 1950.
She is survived by her children, W.E. “Shorty” (Melanie) Prow of Providence, Loretta (Tony) Felker of Providence, Brenda (Greg) East of Ilsley, and Donna (Alan) Russ of Madisonville; grandchildren, Clint (Melissa) Prow, Bryan Prow, Annette (Ethan) Watson, Jerry (Rachel) Russ, Andrew (Tara) Felker, Brandon Felker, and Brook East; and great-grandchildren, Nick, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Will, Allison, Meredith, Jack, Camden, Collin, and Molly.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Johnnie Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Fox Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Felker, Brandon Felker, Jerry Russ, Ethan Watson, Richard Pugh, James Alexander.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons or Saint Anthony’s Hospice.
Online condolences can be made at www.meltonfuneralhome.com.
