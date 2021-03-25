Stillborn Payton Brown died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
She was survived by her parents, Bradley Brown and Lauren Brown; her maternal grandparents, Tim and Melissa Martin; and her paternal grandmother, Kim Brown.
Service was Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial was at Lafayette Cemetery near Dawson Springs. Visitation was Saturday at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at www.beshear
