Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.