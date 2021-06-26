INDIANAPOLIS — Jeffery C. White, 52, of Indianapolis, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Jeff was born in Madisonville on March 29, 1969. He attended Madisonville North Hopkins High School until moving to Murray his junior year of high school. Jeff was a 1987 graduate of Calloway County High School and received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University. Additionally, he received another master’s degree and completed his doctoral work at Indiana University. Jeff humbly served as assistant principal and principal in Indianapolis, East Chicago and Southside Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie White; and his brother, Jeremy White.
He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife, Samantha Adair White of Indianapolis; daughters Tyler and Drake; parents John and Diana Holmes of Madisonville; brothers Jonathan White (Anita) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Jonathan Holmes of Madisonville and Justin Holmes of Louisville; sisters Jevonne “Cathy” Logan (Marcus) and Jamiera “Christy” Johnson (Frank “Cantrell”), both of Louisville; father-in-love Henry Bell Jr.; brother-in-love George Adair (Sarah); and sister-in-love Rose Adair. Additionally, he leaves best friends Dexter Lander and Brandon Ware; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues who loved him dearly.
Celebration of Life service will begin noon Saturday at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church, 159 E. North St. Madisonville, KY 42431. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday.
Masks are required.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.