Cynthia Lynn Thomas Jackson, 64, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Facility in Madisonville.
Born March 7, 1956, in Nebo, she was the daughter of Robert Thomas and the late Lillie Pearl Kirkwood Thomas.
She was a former member of Little Flock Baptist Church in Nebo. She retired from Baptist Health Madisonville where she worked as a Laboratory Tech Supervisor for over 40 years and had worked at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville in hematology as a Supervisor of Phlebotomists.
She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a (Bachelor’s of Health Science Clinical Laboratory Science Degree) and Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.
She was preceded in death, aforementioned by her mother Lillie Pearl Kirkwood Thomas in 2009; her husband of 25 years, Tommy Cleveland Jackson in 2011; and one sister Donna K. Thomas in 2007.
She leaves behind to cherish loving memories, aforementioned her father Robert Thomas of Madisonville; two loving daughters Krishauna (Tylik) Patterson of Nashville,TN. and Tommychel Jackson of Madisonville; one brother Roderick (Cookie) Thomas of Madisonville; four sisters Phyllis Jackson of Madisonville, Portia Murphey of Madisonville, Michelle Thomas of Chattanooga,TN., and Ethel Thomas of Bowling Green,Ky.; two grandchildren Kristiahn Marks and Teighani Jackson; one aunt Margaret Clark of Madisonville; and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. Elder Sheila K. Carter will eulogize assisted by Rev. Michael L. Quarles officiating. Burial will be in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Note: The funeral service will be for family only, with the visitation being the time for friends. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear a facial covering.
