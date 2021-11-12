Sylvia Frances Lowe, 86, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was a member of Messengers of Life Church and was a caretaker for the elderly.

Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Janson, Patricia Bolden, Janice Thomas, Terri Roush and Pamela Lowe; son Chuck Heffner; and brother Gary Simpson.

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Saturday.

Memorial contributions: Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.