Sylvia Frances Lowe, 86, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was a member of Messengers of Life Church and was a caretaker for the elderly.
Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Janson, Patricia Bolden, Janice Thomas, Terri Roush and Pamela Lowe; son Chuck Heffner; and brother Gary Simpson.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Saturday.
Memorial contributions: Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.