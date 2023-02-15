Marie Howell, 79, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on February 10, 2023 at her residence.
She was born May 25, 1943 in Nortonville, KY to the late Richard Pennington and Gracie Keith Dailey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Howell, a step-father, Walter Smith, a brother, Alan Pennington, and a sister, Patricia Thompson.
Mrs. Howell worked as a switch board operator for many years. At home, she could often be found working in her flower garden. She was an excellent southern style cook, who loved to spoil her grandchildren with comfort foods. She also enjoyed taking pictures at family events and on trips with those she loved.
She is survived by her two sons, Troy Allen (Pam) Howell of Slaughters, KY and Brian Leigh (Tammy) Howell of Shelbyville, KY; one sister, Margaret Eli of Hanson, KY; three brothers, Archie Pennington of Nortonville, KY Ronald Smith of White Plains, KY and Randy Smith of Nortonville; and three grandchildren, Cade Rhys Howell, Ethan Thomas Howell, and Ryan Leigh Howell.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel. Burial will follow in Ilsley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Troy Howell, Brian Howell, Ethan Howell, Ryan Howell, Cade Howell, and Archie Pennington.
