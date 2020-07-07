United States Air Force veteran Michael Odom, 60, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was a carpenter with Mark Phebus Construction. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his sister, Patricia Gordon.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, with Pastor Bill Crabtree officiating. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
