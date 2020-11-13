Judith Ann Zachary, 77, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Louisville. She was born in Bryson City, North Carolina, to the late Harley and Mildred England.
Judie was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was very active in the community and an active member in many clubs in the area. She was a longtime member of the Second Baptist Church in Providence.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 57 years, James Owen Zachary. Judie is survived by her sons, Rob (Lisa) and Jeff (Jeana). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris, Sam, Austin, Allison and Morgan.
Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Cemetary in Providence at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or ALS Association of Kentucky as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
Melton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.meltonfuneralhome.com.
